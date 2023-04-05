God of War Ragnarok Recieves New Game Plus Mode in Latest Update

Santa Monica Studios has finally brought New Game Plus to their award-winning title, God of War Ragnarok.

Waiting for a New Game Plus mode to hop back in for another playthrough of God of War Ragnarok? Well, your time has finally come. Today’s update finally adds the long-awaited mode, which includes a number of new armor pieces, Enchantments, and levels to grind. You’ll keep all equipment, weapons, and skills from your previous save, minus the Sonic and Hex arrows. You’ll need to acquire them through the story. Likewise, while you’ll have the Draupnir Spear from the get-go, you’re unable to unlock any areas until you reach the point you acquire it in the story.

As for new Armor pieces, players will get instant access to the Armor of the Black Bear from the start. The other new pieces include the Spartan Armor, Ares Armor, Zeus Armor, and the Spartan Apsis shield. An increased level cap allows you to level up Level 9 gear into new ‘Plus’ versions that have increased stats. New Gilded Coins allow for the purchase of new Engraving and Badge Enhancements.

Finally, Santa Monica Studios has expanded the Sparring Arena in Niflheim to include more enemies. On top of that, players can now choose to play as Kratos or Atreus and pick their companion. These options include Freya, Brok, Sindri, Angrboda, Ingrid, Thor, and Thrúd.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PS5 and PS4.