God of War Ragnarok to Receive New Game Plus this Spring

After four and a half long years, the sequel to 2018’s God of War has launched on PS5 and PS4 to plenty of fan and critical praise, including our Game of the Year award for 2022.

Although the game’s vast amount of side content and deep endgame amounts to dozens of hours of extra gameplay after the main story wraps up, there are already plenty of gamers who are looking for another excuse to return to the nine realms. Fortunately, Santa Monica Studio has confirmed via the tweet below that God of War Ragnarok will be getting a New Game Plus mode in the Spring, with more details to follow next year.

We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vmv5X2USuW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 22, 2022

