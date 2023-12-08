God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC Adds Roguelike Action Next Week

While last night’s Game Awards show primarily focused on the biggest games of 2023 and the most anticipated titles for next year and beyond, one of 2022’s best games also got a fresh announcement that players will be able to check out very soon.

On December 12 at 9 AM PT, Santa Monica Studio will be releasing a free DLC for God of War Ragnarok entitled Valhalla, which will put players back in the role of Kratos after the events of the campaign. Accompanied only by talking head Mimir as Atreus heads out on his own adventure, Valhalla is described as a “deeply personal and reflective journey” for the God of War as he arrives upon the shores of the titular land. In this new realm, Kratos will compete in brand new combat trials and “face echoes of his past”, hinting that the enemies and environments we will encounter may take us beyond the Norse world we have become so accustomed to.

The biggest gameplay draw of Valhalla is the all-new roguelite elements being introduced for the first time to the series, resulting in new combinations of enemies and a familiar loop with Kratos reemerging outside the doors of Valhalla after every failed attempt while still retaining his gained resources that can be used towards permanently upgrading Kratos. While Kratos will retain all his weapons and skill tree abilities, players will forgo any earned armor and equipment during each attempt, and will need to select a shield and path of Spartan Rage for each run. There will also be per-attempt rewards players can achieve by pressing further into the realm, including temporary Glyphs that affect your Stats, Perks and Runic Attacks. The armor will merely serve as a customizable element, allowing players to dress to their liking as they face new threats and mysteries.

Valhalla will launch with five difficulty options, with greater rewards and challenges awaiting those who dare to step up to the higher tiers. The difficulty can be freely changed in between attempts, and the same accessibility settings will carry over from the base game. While Valhalla will be able to be accessed at any time for owners of Ragnarok, the developer does recommend checking out the DLC after completing the story, since the narrative told here will serve as an epilogue for Kratos’ Norse adventures. Santa Monica Studios also shared that God of War Ragnarok has sold over fifteen million units since its launch last year across PS5 and PS4.

Check out the debut trailer for the Valhalla DLC below, and be sure to read our review of the base game, which called it “compelling, layered and engaging.”