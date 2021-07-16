God of War’s Christopher Judge to Voice Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers

Next month sees the release of the newest DLC for Marvel’s Avengers, War for Wakanda, which adds the game’s ninth playable character, Black Panther.

After showing off a cinematic trailer that dives into the story of the upcoming DLC back at E3, more details about the expansion have slowly been coming out ahead of its launch. Recently, Christopher Judge, whose best known amongst gamers as the voice of Kratos in 2018’s God of War, was announced to be the voice of King T’Challa, aka Black Panther, making Judge the first person to portray this character since the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman. Marvel’s Avengers already boasts a stellar voice cast that includes Troy Baker, Nolan North and Laura Bailey, among others, so Judge should fit right in with the rest of the superhero crew.

For more on Marvel’s Avengers, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.