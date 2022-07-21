Godzilla is Tearing It Up in Fall Guys Right Now

Fall Guys newest series of costumes has arrived, and it’s themed around everyone’s favorite classic kaiju: Godzilla. From now until July 25, at least four special costumes will be available for fans to collect and stomp around the Blunderdome in over the next few days, including: King Ghidorah, Mothra, MechaGodzilla, Godzilla and Godzilla 1995. MechaGodzilla is actually part of the current season pass, so any players who miss the event period will still be able to get it relatively easily. At any rate, check out the trailer below to see them all in action.

Fall Guys is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.