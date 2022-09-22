GOG Gives Away Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition

The original Flashout was one of the first Wipeout-style games I played and something that was a really shining light on the OUYA in 2013. Since then, a lot of games have tried to emulate that style of game, but have done so while making it pretty challenging – which wasn’t the case for Flashout. It’s a very forgiving game and GOG has now released the Enhanced Edition of it for free.

The enhanced edition is basically the same as the OUYA version, only while that was more of a mobile game brought to a bigger screen, this version has been enhanced a bit with higher-quality assets across the board. For being a mobile-first game, it very much keeps the vibe of being kind of a high-def GameCube game look and that works nicely. It’s an easy game to get acclimated to and is pretty forgiving for players. It’s very much a low-key great game and something that isn’t just worth trying because it’s free, but can become quite a time sink later on.