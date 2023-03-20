GOG Spring Sale Goes Live for DRM-Free Fans

Seasonal sales are one of the best things about gaming in the modern age – and GOG has a brand-new sale running until April 3 that is full of DRM-free savings. From AAA games to hidden games, there are over 4,000 deals to enjoy – here are some highlights across a variety of genres and eras.

Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $14.99

Panzer Dragoon Remake – $2.49

YIIIK: A PostModern RPG – $9.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete – $16.49

Stranglehold – $2.49

Prince of Persia – $1.99

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones – $1.99

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – $1.99

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within – $1.99

Californium – $1.49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe – $6.74

Sales are broken down into many different genres as well – making things easier to narrow down. There’s an area for RPGs, platformers, action-adventure, indie hits both new and old alongside classics from across the ages. In a really cool area, there’s a place to go to appreciate games based on nature – which is something I don’t recall being done before for any seasonal sale anywhere.

One of the best parts about buying a game on GOG is that it’s a DRM-free experience – meaning there’s no online check required if you’re trying to play a game while traveling and have iffy wifi, or dealing with DRM that hurts the performance of the game itself. If you love Steam as a launcher, you can still launch GOG EXEs from it as well – or use their own GOG Galaxy launcher too for things like stats and screenshots.