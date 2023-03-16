Golden Power-Up Band Coming Soon to Super Nintendo World Japan

Since the reveal of the power-up bands for Super Nintendo World amiibo collectors have had it hard trying to snag every one to use, and now they’ll have another more exclusive one to try and scoop up to boot! It was revealed via Nintendo’s website that the band will be available starting on March 18 in Japan and these special Golden bands will only be available in a limited quantity. It’s quite the short timeframe to make people aware of this exclusive band, but hopefully they see it in them to release another batch in the future as well. We don’t know currently if or when this golden band will be coming to Super Nintendo World in the US but it’s likely they’ll receive their own batch in the future as well if sales are as good as expected in Japan.

Those wanting to see or read up more on this Golden Power-Up Band can check out the official Japanese post right here.