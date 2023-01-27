GoldenEye 007 Available Today on Switch and Xbox

One of N64’s most popular shooters is now available on Switch and Xbox. GoldenEye 007 is available for Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers as part of their growing N64 library. This enhanced port includes some modern day improvements such as widescreen support and online multiplayer. By virtue of being developed by Rare, GoldenEye 007 also makes its Xbox debut today on Game Pass. The Xbox version features additional perks such as 4K resolution, improved framerate and achievements. Unfortunately, online multiplayer will be absent from the Xbox version.