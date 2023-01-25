GoldenEye 007 Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Owners This Week

Earlier today, we learned that GoldenEye 007 would be hitting the Xbox family of consoles via Game Pass and Rare Replay – and now, Nintendo has announced the Switch version’s release date as well. Just like with the Xbox version, it will be released on January 27 – but there are some differences between the versions.

Both include widescreen support and online play, but the Switch version will be behind a subscription permanently. That version will have portable playback – something that isn’t yet possible on the Xbox version, although we don’t know if that game will be added to the cloud streaming lineup at some point. The Switch version will be a part of the N64 library on the Switch Online Expansion Pack – meaning that those with the NSO N64 controllers or a Brawler64 from RetroFighters will be able to enjoy a more accurate-feeling gameplay experience to the N64 original if they so desire.

Both versions are locked behind paywalls to a degree, but the Xbox version can at least be added to a player’s library permanently with a digital Rare Replay purchase to ensure that it won’t be fully lost to time if a subscription lapses. It’s a nice surprise to see both versions come out on the same day as it should allow for performance comparisons – although one would hope there wouldn’t be much of a difference outside of resolution and controller preference for an N64 port with some enhancements made.