GoldenEye 007 Coming to Switch Online Service with Online Play, Also Game Pass, Rare Replay

Nintendo ran through a listing of their 2022 and partial 2023 lineup for the N64’s library on the Switch Online’s expansion pass service. While going through a blend of first-party classics, it was finished up with a quick announcement that GoldenEye 007 will be available “Coming Soon” on the service. It will feature online play, and that’s about all we know. Gameplay footage wasn’t shown in the Direct, but Rare did release video on the Xbox Game Pass version – which will also be available for digital owners of Rare Replay. Surprisingly, GoldenEye 007 will be the N64 version and not the remaster.