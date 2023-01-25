GoldenEye 007 Making a Splash on Xbox Game Pass, Digital Rare Replay This Week

Rare announced last year that the N64 classic GoldenEye 007 would be returning to consoles – although it wouldn’t be the long-rumored and cancelled Xbox 360 version, but instead an online-playable version of the N64 original. It was also announced that the game would be available to not only all Xbox Game Pass members, but also to digital owners of the incredible Rare Replay compilation.

Today, they announced that the game is coming soon – and in mere days, in fact. On January 27, Xbox One and Xbox Series-console owners will be able to enjoy the original definitive console first-person shooter. Game Pass users can enjoy it for the life of their subscription, while owners of the digital version of Rare Replay can enjoy it permanently. This version features full online play, but will not use the upgraded graphics of the Xbox 360 version that was developed, but will have a more modernized control scheme for twin-stick controllers.