Golf Tees Up for Switch Sports this Holiday Season

Since before the game came out, Nintendo had already shared the first free post-launch sport that would be joining the original six that came with Switch Sports: golf, which has appeared in both of the prior Wii Sports games.

Originally scheduled as an update arriving this Fall, Switch Sports made a brief appearance during today’s Nintendo Direct to show the first look at golf as both a local and online multiplayer experience in the trailer below. Featuring 21 holes from previous Wii Sports titles, up to eight players can play together online in Survival Golf, where players with the highest number of strokes will be eliminated after each hole. The free update will now be launching this holiday season.

