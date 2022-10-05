Goodboy Galaxy Pushes Liftoff to March

Canine Metroidvania, Goodboy Galaxy, has had its launch pushed back to March 2023. The team behind the game stated that the delay is primarily due to their wanting to make the game that matches their vision as closely as possible. Part of meeting said vision involves polishing Goodboy Galaxy up to the best possible sheen, but it seems that there’s a little more than that.

According to Rik, one of the leads on Goodboy Galaxy, the game is at about sixty percent completion. This means that “most of the mechanics and graphics of the game have been implemented. The largest part of the remaining work will be related to level design of the various planets in the Goodboy Galaxy universe.” The team has also apparently planned out all remaining weeks of development, so chances are good that they’ll be able to make this new deadline.

Goodboy Galaxy is coming to Switch, PC and one more platform: Game Boy Advance. That means it’ll have a physical cartridge and everything. What’s more, the team is making use of the Game Boy Player for Gamecube’s rumble feature, something that only seven other GBA games ever implemented. Those interested don’t actually need to wait until March to give Goodboy Galaxy a try though; there’s already a special, “Chapter Zero” demo available on itch.io. Perhaps this’ll be just the game to scratch the old Metroid itch while fans wait for Metroid Prime 4.

For a quick look at what the Goodboy Galaxy team is going for, here’s the original announcement trailer: