GoodSmile Unveils Loads of Upcoming Video Game Figures from Deltarune to Xenoblade

It’s that time of year again when GoodSmile, well known for creating and distributing some of the most popular anime and video game figures, decides to give us a sneak peak at upcoming and finished projects. This time we’ve gotten a great look at some exciting new additions which includes the likes of Ralsei from Deltarune and Mio from the recently released Xenoblade Chronicles 3! We’ll go through a few of the highlights from this recent batch so those interested should be sure to take a look at what’s in store.

Here’s a list at some exciting characters getting figures of various kinds:

Violet from Persona 5 Royal

Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Dedede from Kirby

Chun-Li from Street Fighter

Samus from Metroid Dread

E.M.M.I from Metroid Dread

Klonoa from the Klonoa series

Junko from Danganronpa

Cuphead and Mugman from Cuphead

Shantae from Shantae

Phoenix, Maya, Apollo and Edgeworth from Ace Attorney

Kaeya from Genshin Impact

The various figures revealed are currently in progress or releasing at a variety of dates. To take a look at all of the figures revealed and more check them all out here.