GoodSmile Unveils Loads of Upcoming Video Game Figures from Deltarune to Xenoblade

It’s that time of year again when GoodSmile, well known for creating and distributing some of the most popular anime and video game figures, decides to give us a sneak peak at upcoming and finished projects. This time we’ve gotten a great look at some exciting new additions which includes the likes of Ralsei from Deltarune and Mio from the recently released Xenoblade Chronicles 3! We’ll go through a few of the highlights from this recent batch so those interested should be sure to take a look at what’s in store.
Here’s a list at some exciting characters getting figures of various kinds:
Violet from Persona 5 Royal
Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Dedede from Kirby
Chun-Li from Street Fighter
Samus from Metroid Dread
E.M.M.I from Metroid Dread
Klonoa from the Klonoa series
Junko from Danganronpa
Cuphead and Mugman from Cuphead
Shantae from Shantae
Phoenix, Maya, Apollo and Edgeworth from Ace Attorney
Kaeya from Genshin Impact
The various figures revealed are currently in progress or releasing at a variety of dates. To take a look at all of the figures revealed and more check them all out here.