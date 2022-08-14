Goofy Homicidal Physics Playground Squirrel With a Gun Gets First Trailer

It’s a good thing squirrels are so incredibly cute because they’re the most kleptomaniacal critter out there. Racoons get the press for their thieving ways but even with the branding of the eye mask they’re still more about rummaging through trash than raiding bird feeders. Show a squirrel a nut and it will home in mercilessly on its goal, solving puzzles and learning from failure until it gets what it wants. Anyone with a bird feeder knows that a minimum of 50% is going to the squirrels, no matter what precautions they take, but thankfully bird seed is cheap and plentiful. Still, it’s a good thing squirrels are cute little rodents armed only with their wits, rather than a weapon that could do real damage.

Squirrel With a Gun is the suburban nightmare scenario, but fortunately you get to be the squirrel rather than anyone standing between it and what the fuzzy little critter wants. The thing about squirrels and guns is that they’re both roughly the same size, depending on the gun of course, and guns are a tool designed for someone with the mass of a human. A human is going to feel a kick on firing a gun, but a squirrel with an uzi? If it can keep the gun pointed in the right direction its recoil makes it a flying machine. As a squirrel you’ve got an entire open-world neighborhood to play in, but it’s stocked with a supply of armed anti-squirrel agents who aren’t particularly skilled at holding on to their weapons. Disarm an agent, steal his gun, and suddenly the balance of nature is instantly out of whack as what had been a simple forager has now become a forager with extreme prejudice.

While it’s been in development for a while, Squirrel With a Gun recently blew up and got some well-deserved attention. The Steam page had been up for a bit but the game was in need of a proper trailer, and as of today that’s an issue that can be checked off as Resolved. Squirrel With a Gun was never suburbia’s greatest fear, but check out the the trailer below to see how that was only due to a lack of imagination.