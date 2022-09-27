Gotham Knights Glides Onto PC with a Suite of High-End Features

Warner Bros. Games Montreal, Warner Bros. Games, and DC today revealed some of the high-end features PC players can expect from Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights on PC won’t be a run-of-the-mill port of the console game. Rather, the game will feature a number of high-quality visual features aimed at delivering the best visual experience possible. These include a native 4K resolution, ultra-high frame rates, ray-traced reflections, and enhanced performance powered by Nvidia DLSS 2, AMD FSR 2 and Intel Xe Super Sampling. The game will also feature extensive customization options, though we’ll have to wait till launch to see what those options are. There’s also been no word on what graphical features, resolutions, and frame rates PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can expect.

Gotham Knights puts players in the shoes of Batgirl, Red Hood, Robin, and Nightwing following the death of Batman. With Gotham City’s villains rising from the shadows to lay claim to the defenseless city, it’s up to the four sidekicks to rise and become Gotham’s new protectors.

Gotham Knights launches October 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.