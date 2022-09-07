Gotham Knights’ Latest Behind the Scenes Video Explores the Bat Family

Warner Bros. Games, DC, and Warner Bros. Games Montreal today dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at Gotham Knights.

Unlike the vast majority of games based on the Batman IP, Gotham Knights doesn’t star Batman. In fact, the game opens up with the death of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Instead, the game focuses on his sidekicks, also known as the Bat Family. Players will take control of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, and who you choose to play as will alter different interactions throughout the game.

The latest behind the scenes video takes a look at the Bat Family and how WB Games Montreal adapted them for the game. From comic book inspiration to creative liberties, the studio has worked to deliver a unique, yet familiar take on the classic characters. The video also showcases how the team interacts with one another, and hints at how different interactions can be based on who you choose to play.

Gotham Knights launches October 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.