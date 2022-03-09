Gotham Knights Receives October 2022 Release Date

Warner Bros. Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games today announced a release date for their upcoming Batman themed action-RPG, Gotham Knights.

After several delays that saw the game pushed to 2022, we now have a firm release date for the title. Gotham Knights launches October 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/d7oV2LbcT8 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 9, 2022

Gotham Knights takes place after the supposed death of Bruce Wayne/Batman. His absence has allowed crime to flourish in Gotham City once again with the Court of Owls playing a prominent role. You play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood as you attempt to uncover the Court’s sinister plans and wrest control of the city from its criminals. The story has no relation to the Batman Arkham franchise.

Gotham Knights is one of three major DC projects currently announced. Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is currently slated to also release in 2022, but recent rumors suggest that the next-gen only title will slip to 2023. Monolith Productions is also working on a Wonder Woman game, but details on it are slim.