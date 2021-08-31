Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad Confirmed to Appear at DC Fandome 2021

Last year, DC Comics hosted the inaugural DC Fandome event, which featured numerous reveals and announcements regarding the superpowered universe’s various comics, movies, TV shows and video games.

As part of last year’s event, gamers got two exciting announcements for upcoming titles based on two groups of DC superheroes: Gotham Knights from WB Games Montreal, which was originally set to release this year but got delayed to 2022 and stars Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood; and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Rocksteady Studios, which currently maintains its 2022 release window and features Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang. Since their initial reveals in August of last year, both studios have been radio silent, but with the DC Fandome returning this year on October 16 with the livestream starting at 10 AM PT, DC has confirmed that both of these games will have “new reveals” to share with fans at the show.

Both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, while Gotham Knights will also come to PS4 and Xbox One.