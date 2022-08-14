Gotta Go Even Faster For Spark the Electric Jester 3 Launch

High-speed platforming is its own special sub-genre but for the most part it’s all Sonic, all the time. It’s a type of mascot gaming that has slightly different requirements from the standard collectathon, in that going all-out fast means levels need to be big and sprawling rather than tightly focused, letting the player really feel how fast their character can go but still having a good number of pickups, secrets, and the rest of the platforming standards. Spark the Electric Jester’s first game was a 2D homage to Sonic while Spark 2 was more like Sonic Adventure, creating a 3D world that let the player’s speed shine. Now three years later there’s Spark the Electric Jester 3, and while it doesn’t shift genres like between the first two games it builds upon the base created by Spark 2 and creates an adventure with loads of replayability.

There’s a good-sized demo available on Steam that does great work in showing off Spark’s moves, whether that be the all-purpose double jump, wall running, rail grinding and the various ways to control its speed, combat and Spark’s moveset, and a nice selection of upgrades to make Spark even more versatile in any situation. Each level has a main goal plus several sub-goals to work on, such as finding hidden medals or getting to the end under a certain time limit, and while you can clear the base game in a couple of sittings there’s going to be a lot of play required to turn up the extras. The full game was originally going to come out in September but sometimes things don’t take forever after all, so with the Spark the Electric Jester 3 completed it’s out today on Steam. A launch trailer may be along shortly, or maybe not, but for now check out Spark’s moves with the latest gameplay trailer.