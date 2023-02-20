Gran Turismo 7 Adds VR Support, Sophy AI in Latest Patch

A large patch has been released for Gran Turismo 7 that includes the addition of VR for the PlayStation VR 2. Much more is included in this patch and it begins to the largely touted Sophy AI that has been worked on for over a year. Sophy is initially dedicated to its own mode as the choice of four circuits with four Sophy AI cars will increase in difficulty or the ability to race Sophy 1v1. This is probably the best idea to begin and hopefully it will be fully implemented to replace the traditional AI in the future. Sophy is only available on the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

The series is welcoming back a modernized version of an original circuit in this update. Grand Valley Highway 1 is a modernization of the Grand Valley Speedway as it seems to be featured on the California coastline. There are five new cars that are of an extreme variety. A 1970 Citroen DS 21 Pallas will make its debut as will a vintage formula car, the Honda RA272. This formula car ran in F1 for only one season in 1965, but is only one version of the handful that Honda offered in F1 in the 1960s. Gran Turismo has yet to offer this area of formula car and it will be interesting to see how the handling model in the game works with this type of car. A new Vision Gran Turismo car is making its debut with the Italdesign Exeneo. There will be both and road and offroad version of this car. Lastly, another Porsche joins the fold with the 1973 911 Carrera RS. While these cars and the circuit are free in the update, the cars will need to be purchased in-game with currency. You can check out the video below.