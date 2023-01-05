Gran Turismo 7, Beat Saber Confirmed for PSVR 2

Some of the biggest requests for the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 have been met from gamers since its announcement. While it is truly not backwards compatible, developers will be working on patches to bring some of the previous games to the new platform. While the likes of Resident Evil Village have been confirmed for day one, many Gran Turismo fans have been awaiting an update for a VR option. At CES, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, has confirmed that both Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber will be receiving updates with GT7 being available day one. There is no date for Beat Saber yet, however. Ryan also commented that there will be at least 30 games available for launch of the headset on February 22, which pre-orders are still available for in two different bundles.

Gran Turismo Sport received a VR option with the first headset, but the results were rather mundane. You could race with one other car on the circuit, but it was one of two ways to race in VR with a wheel on the console with the headset. DriveClub VR also had a wheel option and more cars on the tracks, but that was an arcade racer at the time with fictional courses. No other details have been provided as to what to expect with Gran Turismo 7 VR, so hopefully it will be a full rosters of cars to fill out each race.