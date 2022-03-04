Gran Turismo 7 Gets Day One Patch

Gran Turismo 7 officially launches today and a day one patch has been released to go along with it. This changed a few things about our review with the main update coming to the DualSense. While the DualSense capabilities along with the Adaptive Trigger implementation was very good, this patch seems to have provided an even better improvement as now acceleration and braking provide resistance the entire time. This allows for better car control. This patch weighs in at 17 GB and pushes the total size of the game to 107 GB. Polyphony Digital has also promised new content is coming. You can check out our review of Gran Turismo 7 here.