Gran Turismo 7 Release Date Announced, New Trailer

During today’s PlayStation Showcase, Polyphony Digital unveiled a new trailer for Gran Turismo 7. If you’re a fan of the series, the beginning of the trailer was a reboot of the introduction video on Gran Turismo 4.

The trailer shows off a range of cars, including Jeeps, that will be expected in the game along with a slew of tracks that have been involved in the series over the years. After the presentation, it was revealed that Gran Turismo 7 is due to release in March 4, 2022.

There will be haptic feedback details from the DualSense that allows the feel of the car to shine. Check out the trailer below: