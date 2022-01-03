Gran Turismo 7 Releases Three New Screenshots

Polyphony Digital continues to slowly drip out content for the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. The latest content comes in the form of three new screenshots from a legendary track that dates back to the original game in the series. High Speed Ring saw quite the overhaul in Gran Turismo 6 as compared to how it looked the years before. These latest screenshots show some iconic spots on the track while showcasing the lighting and details of the environment. Gran Turismo 7 will launch on March 4 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

