Gran Turismo 7 Shows Off Varying Conditions at Legendary Track

Polyphony Digital has released some new screenshots that show varying conditions at a major track. The Tsukuba Circuit has been a mainstay in the series for some time, and a fun track that is used for real life racing. The three comparing screenshots show off how the asphalt and track will look during varying weather conditions. Gran Turismo Sport introduced some predetermined weather on some of its tracks. You will also notice rubber on the track, itself, in these screenshots.

Rain or shine? 🌧️☀️ Here's how Tsukuba Circuit will look in different conditions on #GranTurismo7 – what do you prefer to race in? pic.twitter.com/VI8f2LZxjF — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) December 20, 2021