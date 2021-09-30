Grand Finale Bundle Hits Fanatical

Fanatical’s 2021 Bundlefest is over and being capped off with the Grand Finale Bundle that offers a slew of games for only $4. For that small sum of money, you get Rogue Heroes, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee New ‘n Tasty, Lesure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Die, VVVVVV, Gone Home, Automachef, and SWINE HD. This gets players a mix of a rogue-lite, a challenge side-scrolling puzzle-platformer, a hilarious point and click game, one of the toughest platformers ever in VVVVVV, a great atmospheric adventure in Gone Home, an engineering game in the form of Automachef alongside a tactical combat game in SWINE.