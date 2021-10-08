Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Announced

Grand Theft Auto III will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, and to celebrate Rockstar Games has announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This collection will bring Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to current generation platforms later this year and to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. This collection will feature several upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles while maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals. This anniversary celebration will also carry over to Grand Theft Auto Online. To prepare for the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, current versions of the classic titles will be removed from digital retailers next week.

Players will have access to commemorative clothing and liveries along with a new adventure coming later this year that will feature some familiar faces attempting to conduct “legit business.” Details on how to acquire these commemorative items will be revealed over the coming weeks. Rockstar Games has started to cycle certain Adversary Missions and jobs in and out of GTA Online. This is designed to free up space for more missions and modes, reduce some of the lesser liked jobs and improve the matchmaking feature. An enhanced and expanded version of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in March.

