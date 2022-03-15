Grand Theft Auto V Lands on PS5, Xbox Series X/S Today

Around eight and a half years ago, Rockstar released the latest entry in their acclaimed modern open world series on PS3 and Xbox 360.

With the eighth generation of consoles launching only a couple of months afterwards, it made sense for the newest Grand Theft Auto to make its way onto PS4 and Xbox One the following year, followed by its long awaited PC debut in 2015. Now, for the fourth and potentially final time, Rockstar will be releasing an enhanced port of Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners, which is available today. As the trailer below shows off, both the singleplayer portion of GTAV and Grand Theft Auto Online have been upgraded to take advantage of current generation features including faster load times, multiple graphics modes with support for 4K resolution and 60 FPS, and a new career builder for GTA Online to help ease new players into the long-running multiplayer experience. Plus, as Rockstar clarified last week, players who purchase either GTAV or the new standalone version of GTA Online will be able to do so for half off through June 14, and PS5 owners can even pick up the latter for free during that same timeframe.

