Graphic Details Revealed for Elder Scrolls Online Console Enhanced Edition

The Waking Flame DLC will be arriving shortly to The Elder Scrolls Online, and with this expansion will come graphic enhancements to the console editions. Dynamic resolution scaling will be introduced to the console platforms to keep the resolution high definition while running at 60 FPS, but may reduce resolution in order to prevent framerate drops. The resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will running between 1080p and 2160p (4k) while the Xbox Series S will be between 1080p and 1440p.

For all consoles except for the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a new HDR mode known as Default will arrive in the Waking Flame DLC which is is intended to keep the look of the original game’s artwork while taking advantage of the increased resolution. For those who enjoy how ESO looks in HDR right now, that mode will remain under the name Vibrant. PC players will gain access to the console render multithreading setting, which debuted with the Console Enhanced in June, on a new opt-in beta setting intended to improve framerates.

The Waking Flame DLC will arrive on PC and Stadia August 23 and PlayStation and Xbox on August 30.