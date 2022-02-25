GRID Legends Now Available

Codemasters and EA have announced that the latest game in the GRID franchise, GRID Legends, has released today. The game retails for $59.99 for either current or previous generation consoles and PC with the option for the Deluxe Edition for $79.99. The latest game offers a new narrative mode that is filmed with real characters called Driven to Glory. It provides a story akin to what happens in the paddock for a racing league. This was inspired by Netflix’s Formula One series, Drive to Survive. Along with a career mode with over 250 events and a multiplayer option to jump right into races and a custom race generator, there are plenty of options available in GRID Legends. You can read our review of the game here.