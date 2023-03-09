Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Changes Name to Gal Guardians: Demon Purge

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge has been renamed Gal Guardians: Demon Purge in English-speaking territories. The change of name happening so soon after launch was prompted by a complaint by the trademark holder of Grimguard.

During the transition to the new title, Grim Guardians Gal Guardians: Demon Purge may be temporarily unavailable on some digital storefronts.

Gal Guardians is an enjoyable platformer inspired by classic Castlevania titles. More details about the game and our impressions can be found in our review.