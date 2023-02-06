Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Gets Free Demo on Steam

The past decade has been great for Inti Creates and both the PC and Switch have been fantastic hosts to their lineup of games. Today, a demo launched for their upcoming side-scrolling hack-n-slash-n-shoot Grim Guardians: Demon Purge as a part of Steam Next Fest. It very much goes for a Mega Man X-style of gameplay where you can switch out between two characters – only here, it can be done at any time with a trigger button.

Shinobu plays more like Mega Man with a long-range blaster, but with a reloadable cannon and bullet spray more akin to Contra and Maya playing like Zero with her sword-based offense. If you’ve been jonesing for a new Mega Man X or Zero adventure, this scratches the itch quite nicely and has Inti Creates’ usual high level of polish. The game is available to try out here via Steam and works perfectly on the Steam Deck. It will launch in full on February 23 across all consoles and PC.