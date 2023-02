Grim Guardians: Demons Purge Now Available on Consoles, PC

Fresh off a top-shelf demo in the Steam Nextfest, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge is now available across consoles and PC via Steam. As two demon-slaying sisters, players can enjoy some run and gun blasting with Shinobu or some close-range sword-slicing with Maya as they tear through a demon-filled castle. The core gameplay feels a lot like Inti Creates’ Mega Man Zero series on the GAB with how more damage Maya’s sword does, but with a more linear level structure than that series or its ZX follow-up.

There’s a healthy variety of enemy types and exploration to be had with each character – and being able to switch characters on the fly allows for some tactical healing item usage and mastering the level design to get through stages more efficiently.¬†You can pick up Grim Guardians on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC now for $22.49 thanks to a 10% launch discount.