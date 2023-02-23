Grim Guardians: Demons Purge Now Available on Consoles, PC

Fresh off a top-shelf demo in the Steam Nextfest, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge is now available across consoles and PC via Steam. As two demon-slaying sisters, players can enjoy some run and gun blasting with Shinobu or some close-range sword-slicing with Maya as they tear through a demon-filled castle. The core gameplay feels a lot like Inti Creates’ Mega Man Zero series on the GAB with how more damage Maya’s sword does, but with a more linear level structure than that series or its ZX follow-up.

There’s a healthy variety of enemy types and exploration to be had with each character – and being able to switch characters on the fly allows for some tactical healing item usage and mastering the level design to get through stages more efficiently. You can pick up Grim Guardians on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC now for $22.49 thanks to a 10% launch discount.