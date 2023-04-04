GrimGrimoire Once More Rises Again

The classic PlayStation2 strategy adventure title from Vanillaware comes to the present. Players will follow trainee magician Lillet Blan as she begins her journey to harness latent powers. Featuring real-time strategy, GrimGrimoire takes major inspiration from StarCraft to bring the genre to consoles. Players will conjure Familiars to fight battles and earn house points in this magical academy setting.

Fans can keep the magic going by joining the GrimGrimoire OnceMore Gleam Contest going on now through April 16 for a chance to win an acrylic print. In addition to standard edition, a Limited Edition containing a hardcover art book, a 2-disc soundtrack, cloth posters and more is currently available for sale. GrimGrimoire Once More is available now for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4&5.

Get ready for magical battle with the launch trailer below: