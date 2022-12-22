GrimGrimoire OnceMore Brings Its Magic to PlayStation, Switch on April 4

Vanillaware’s magical side-scrolling RTS, GrimGrimoire OnceMore, just got its release date; it’ll be hitting PlayStation 4, PS5 and Switch as of April 4 next year. In recognition of this, Vanillaware has release a new trailer offering details about both the Silver Star Tower magic academy and the powerful sorcerers who staff it.

As seems to always happen in these sorts of scenario’s new student Lillet Blan’s first few days at the academy are a bit hectic to say the least. There’s a dire threat that needs solving within the tower’s depths and threats from outside that threaten its very existence. In order to see GrimGrimoire OnceMore’s story through to the end, Lillet will have to do something that even the extremely capable teachers seemingly can’t: get to the bottom of it.