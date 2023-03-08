GrimGrimoire OnceMore’s Demo Grants Silver Star Access Today

The entirety of GrimGrimoire OnceMore’s magical world is still a little less than a month away, but fans can get their start in the Silver Star Tower today via the game’s newly released demo. This isn’t going to be some self-contained side-story, but rather the first week or so of aspiring witch Lillet Blan’s time at the academy.

This means players will get to explore the place a bit and try out GrimGrimoire OnceMore’s updated RTS battle system. Upon completing the demo, fans will have the option to save their progress and carry it over into the full game once it launches for PlayStation and Switch on April 8.