Guardians, Get Ready to Explore a Neon-Soaked Metropolis in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie today dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion that focuses on the brand new location, Neomuna.

Destiny locations have always been ruins. Since the first game launched in 2014, players have continuously explored the ruins of the Golden Age before The Collapse destroyed everything. When we did get to explore more alive locations like the Dreadnought or Savathun’s Throne World, they were decidedly in hostile territory. Destiny 2: Lightfall aims to change that with Neomuna.

Set on Neptune, Neomuna is a technologically advanced city that has managed to keep itself a secret. Thus, it was spared from The Collapse and has continued to thrive. However, the Darkness seems intent on leveling the city this time around. Guardians will need to work with the city’s protectors, the Cloud Striders, to defeat the Tormentors and repel the Shadow Legion before this neon-soaked metropolis is destroyed.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches February 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.