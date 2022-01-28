Guerilla Announces Horizon Forbidden West has Gone Gold, Debuts First PS4 Gameplay

Just over three weeks ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated sequel to Guerilla Games’ open world sci-fi adventure, the studio has announced that Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold.

We have some exciting news for your all: Horizon Forbidden West has gone GOLD! ✨#HorizonForbiddenWest #RiseAboveOurRuin pic.twitter.com/oRHDtDlxTI — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) January 27, 2022

With the vast majority of development on the game completed, Guerilla is now ready to show off the first real time gameplay for the PS4 Pro version of Horizon Forbidden West, having previously primarily focused on the PS5 version for their trailers as well as screenshots for the last-gen release. The new gameplay can be seen in the tweet below, as Aloy sprints into a lethal encounter with several robotic creatures.

Horizon Forbidden West PS4 Pro gameplay showcases

Guerrilla’s vibrant world. Aloy’s adventure continues on PS5 & PS4 February 18: https://t.co/erzj0Pkmgf pic.twitter.com/UOloxnY7aZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 27, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch on PS5 and PS4 on February 18.