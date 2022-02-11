Guerilla Debuts Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic Trailer, Updates Zero Dawn Sales Numbers

Horizon fans are now just one week away from the launch of the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Zero Dawn, a PS4 exclusive before the game made its way to PC in 2020.

Now, developer Guerrilla Games has prepared a cinematic trailer for Horizon Forbidden West ahead of its release on February 18 for PS5 and PS4, which can be seen below. Additionally, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst has revealed that the original Horizon Zero Dawn has surpassed twenty million copies sold across PS4 and PC in the tweet below.

Wow, Horizon Zero Dawn has officially sold over 20 MILLION copies around the world across PS4 and PC! What an incredible achievement @Guerrilla, and a big thank you to our hugely supportive fans!



Now, let's get ready to visit #HorizonForbiddenWest in a week… pic.twitter.com/OsG3jLY2fX — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) February 11, 2022

Be sure to check out our review for Horizon Zero Dawn, and stay tuned for our impressions of Horizon Forbidden West as the game’s launch approaches.