Guerrilla Confirms Development of Online Multiplayer Horizon Game

At last week’s Game Awards, we got fresh looks at two upcoming projects set in Guerilla Games’ Horizon universe: the PSVR2 launch title Horizon Call of the Mountain, and the first DLC for Horizon Forbidden West, Burning Shores, which launch in February and April of 2023 respectively.

Now, the official Guerilla recruitment account over on Twitter has shared some exciting news on what fans can expect from Horizon beyond the first half of 2023. In addition to the next solo adventure featuring Aloy, the Dutch studio has confirmed via the tweet below that a separate internal team is working on an “online project set in Horizon’s universe” with a “new cast of characters and a unique stylized look.” This indirect announcement of both a third solo Horizon game and a multiplayer spinoff is exciting news for fans of robotic creatures everywhere, even though it may be some time before we get proper looks at either of these new titles.

Join Guerrilla in Amsterdam as we work to expand the world of Horizon It's an exciting time to join us! We have many open roles across multiple departments, so check them out on our Careers page and apply today!https://t.co/G9tvnSkQQQ pic.twitter.com/Xqab1JGabV — Life at Guerrilla (@LifeAtGuerrilla) December 16, 2022

