Guerrilla Games Drops New Story Trailer for Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios today dropped a brand new story trailer for their upcoming epic, Horizon Forbidden West.

The trailer drops with just a month left until players can hop back into Aloy’s shoes. Arriving February 18 on PS5 and PS4, the sequel pits our heroine up against a series of new threats, including a world-ending blight, a new enemy faction, Sylens and his plans, and many new dangers.

The trailer showcases all of this, as well as a cast of new and returning characters. Aiding Aloy are Varl and Erend from the original game, as well as new allies Zo, Alva, and Kotallo. Opposing her is Regalla and her rebels who have somehow managed to tame a slew of dangerous machines. Then there are wildcards like Sylens, Herarro, the Chief of the Tenakth Tribe, and Tilda, a woman with a connection to the past, whose goals remain a mystery.

Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18 on PS5 and PS4.