Guerrilla Reveals why Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is Only Releasing on PS5

Guerrilla Games today provided context for why the upcoming expansion for Horizon Forbidden West is only releasing on PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West launched February 2022 on both PS5 and PS4, but you wouldn’t know that if you were just looking at the upcoming expansion. Announced during The Game Awards, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores was only confirmed for PS5. Players have been scratching their heads about why the DLC isn’t coming to PS4 considering the developer managed to make the entire core experience work on the platform. Now, the developer has provided some reasoning behind the PS5 exclusivity.

Speaking with the PlayStation Blog, Game Director Mathijs de Jonge confirmed its a mixture of processing power to render the destroyed city of Los Angeles as well as being able to stream assets in quickly.

“One of our key priorities with Horizon games is to add a ton of detail and richness to our environments. On Horizon Forbidden West, everything we added or increased was something we’d need to have a plan around how to optimize for PS4 as well. On Burning Shores, since we can just focus on PS5, we’ve been able to charge forward and we’re really excited about what we’ve been able to pull off in creating this stunning post-post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles. “The cityscape ruins of LA and its surroundings are highly detailed and require a lot of processing power as well as fast streaming technology to run properly; especially when the player is flying over the lands and can see a lot at once. One of the settlements is situated in and around those detailed ruins, and we were able to squeeze a lot of activity in there.”

Mathijs also teased that the giant fight against a Horus machine is part of the reason. The combination of the machine’s size and animations is likely too much for the PS4 to handle. The good news for PS4 owners is that PS5s are becoming easier to find. On top of that, PS4 owners of Horizon Forbidden West can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches April 19 on PS5.