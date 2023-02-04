Gun Jam VR Announced, Rhythm FPS Hits Quest 2 This Month

Indie publisher Raw Fury has apparently decided that this is their month to go all in on VR, it would seem. Alongside a February 23 release date announcement for the previously-revealed VR edition of Playmestudio’s surreal mystery game The Signifier, we also got the announcement of Gun Jam VR, a version of Jaw Drop Games’ rhythm FPS game that will also arrive for the Quest 2 this month, and a week earlier at that.

Right now, not much is known about how Gun Jam VR will differ from the game’s regular version, with the only screenshots of it so far being environment shots that you can check out below. The same premise of shooting to the beat order to battle the dystopian forces in the futuristic city of Mudel remains, though we have yet to see how it plays in VR. Oddly, this also means that the VR version of Gun Jam will arrive before its regular version, which currently does not have a set release window yet. Still, the VR version alone should be quite the experience, so watch out for Gun Jam VR when it arrives for the Quest 2 on February 16.