Gunborg: Dark Matters Gets Release Date Trailer

Red Art Games has announced that they will be releasing Ricpau Studio’s Gunborg: Dark Matters soon. Action-platformers are a tried and true genre, but one that hasn’t had a ton of reinvention over the years. Gunborg features a healthy mix of run and gun-style action alongside more intricate platforming than is the norm, while still keeping the action quick. With a blade and blaster, there is a bit more emphasis on defense here with the addition of a shield to keep the player engaged.

Gunborg will be released on March 4 for the Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. Pre-orders are available now on the eShop and Xbox storefront with a 10% discount available on those platforms until launch. Steam players can also enjoy it for $11.99 – making that the cheapest platform to enjoy the game new. The Red Art Games store will also be releasing a physical version for UK PS4 and PS5 players on March 4, while a Switch physical edition hits in late April 2022. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Gunborg – it looks like a lot of fun.