Gundam Evolution Spins Up Its Pulse Systems for PC Today

The Gundam series’ first hero shooter launches later to today for PC, with the PlayStation and Xbox versions coming on November 30. Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play hero shooter of a mold similar to Overwatch. Players will suit up and take each other on as teams of six in any of three different, objective-based game modes.

Gundam Evolution is launching with an initial roster of twelve, immediately available mobile suits and five more featured as unlockables. Each frame has its own unique set of abilities, strengths and weaknesses, meaning players will likely need to consider their choice carefully depending on the mode. The three main game modes include: Point Capture, Domination and Destruction, each likely demanding different strategies from competing teams.

Again, Gundam Evolution is a free-to-play game, and as such it has a premium currency called “EVO Coins.” These are used to speed up the unlocking of additional mobile suits and customizations.