Gunfight, Plunder Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 in Season Three

After a two week delay, this week saw the start of the second season of content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, which features Ranked play and new maps, weapons and modes for the premium multiplayer experience, while the free-to-play game received a new smaller map and the return of Resurgence mode.

Despite the next season likely being at least a couple of months away, Activision has already started to tease the first details for the planned Season Three. For Modern Warfare II, the fan favorite Gunfight mode first introduced in 2019’s Modern Warfare will be making its return, with new maps being added each season for the small-scale mode. Meanwhile, Warzone will be receiving its own ranked mode, and the cash-grabbing Plunder mode will be making a comeback. Activision also provided the first screenshot for Modern Warfare II’s next core multiplayer map, which can be seen below and will arrive as part of the mid-season update.

For more on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.