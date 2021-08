Gungrave is due to make a return, and does show in such a way that shows off he knows how to make an entrance. Gungrave GORE is the next official chapter in Gungrave’s story, with an introduction to the Gory anti-hero that looks to be a welcome return to longtime fans and a great starting point for a new generation. Gungrave GORE is looking at a 2022 launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.