Gunnar Announces Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gaming Glasses

It isn’t discussed that often but one of the challenges Basim had to face during his adventures in Baghdad was the scorching desert sun. The white robes of the Hidden Ones reflected the damaging UV rays but his eyes remained unprotected as he crossed the hot desert and tried to shield his eyes during sandstorms. Staying inside all day safely planted into front of various screens, whether they are used for work or recreation, does help avoid the harmful effects of the sun introduces the new element of blue light emitted from screens. Gunnar has been a long time manufacturer of gaming glasses designed to filter out blue light and reduce eye fatigue from extended gaming sessions.

Today Gunnar has announced their newest pair of gaming glasses, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Edition. While Basim is contending with his own threats to his well being, whether its the sun or armed guards, players can help reduce eye fatigue by donning Gunnar’s newest pair of officially licensed glasses. These glasses have an MSRP of $84.99 and feature precision engineered polymer frame material, sturdy multi-barrel hinges, Gunnar’s patented lens technology, G-Shield lens coating that is anti-reflective, smudge resistant and oleophobic and they are designed to block UV and blue light rays. The glasses are branded with the Assassin’s Creed logo and come with a case, microfiber pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth which all have been branded with the Assassin’s Creed Mirage logo. These glasses are designed to help prevent eye strain, headaches, and blurred vision experienced from long hours of gaming or working in front of a screen.

The actual harmful effects of blue light exposure from excessive screentime is up for debate, and conversely so are the benefits of blue light blocking glasses and whether or not they are a necessary piece of gaming equipment. Personal experience with these type of glasses suggests that they do help with eye fatigue. Anecdotal evidence about the effectiveness seems to vary from person to person. Interested parties can order the Gunnar Assassin’s Creed Mirage gaming glasses from Gunnar’s website. More details about Assassin’s Creed Mirage and our impressions can be found in our review.